Video: “We’re out there to play football” – Ange Postecoglou reacts to Maddison/Maupay spat

Although his Tottenham side won a five-goal thriller against Brentford at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night, Ange Postecoglou seemingly wasn’t too impressed at how his players reacted to Neal Maupay’s celebrations.

Maupay had given the Bees an early lead but riled up James Maddison by copying his darts celebration.

Indeed, Maddison was caught on camera grabbing Maupay around the neck, something that clearly irked his Australian manager.

“If you’re that brave about things, my players and their players get into a UFC ring and I’ll see how brave they are,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“We’re out there to play football.”

