Video: “We’re out there to play football” – Ange Postecoglou reacts to Maddison/Maupay spat

Brentford FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Although his Tottenham side won a five-goal thriller against Brentford at White Hart Lane on Wednesday night, Ange Postecoglou seemingly wasn’t too impressed at how his players reacted to Neal Maupay’s celebrations.

Maupay had given the Bees an early lead but riled up James Maddison by copying his darts celebration.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham still hoping to hijack Barcelona move for Swedish sensation
Glenn Hoddle heaps praise on “fabulous” Spurs player in win against Brentford
Video: Luis Diaz slides home Liverpool’s fourth in front of ecstatic Kop

Indeed, Maddison was caught on camera grabbing Maupay around the neck, something that clearly irked his Australian manager.

“If you’re that brave about things, my players and their players get into a UFC ring and I’ll see how brave they are,” he said in his post-match press conference.

“We’re out there to play football.”

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Ange Postecoglou James Maddison Neal Maupay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.