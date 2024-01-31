Watch as Spurs player mocks Brentford striker and then has fiery response post-match

Tottenham Hotspur against Brentford had a bit of everything on Wednesday evening. Five goals were scored, there was a bit of needle and some mind games being played by each team.

The away side took the lead in the 15th minute via Neap Maupay, and the Frenchman’s celebration certainly didn’t go down too well with James Maddison.

Perhaps the Brentford striker purposely stole Maddison’s celebration to get in his head or to provoke a reaction? Either way Maddison took the bait and then some.

In the second half, Spurs scored two goals in two minutes, the first by Destiny Udogie and then Brennan Johnson fired the home side ahead. During the celebrations Maddison and Johnson appeared to mock Maupay as they jokingly recreated the Brentford striker’s celebration from the first half.

Maddison and Johnson hit back at Maupay for doing the darts celebration ?? pic.twitter.com/iIz0Kvo1Lh — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

Tottenham eventually saw out a 3-2 victory at home, and after the game Maddison had words to say about Neal Maupay.

The England international told TNT Sports: “He [Maupay] hasn’t scored enough goals to have his own celebration.”