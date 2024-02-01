Arsenal and Liverpool keen on €80 million-rated midfielder

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Bundesliga midfielder Hugo Larsson.

A report from SportBILD via SportWitness claims that the English clubs are keen on the 19-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, but he is likely to cost a premium.

The German club value the player at around €80 million and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal and Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for the Swedish youngster.

Larsson is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality future investment for the two clubs and he could develop into a key player for them with the right guidance.

However, the asking price seems quite steep for a player with his experience and Frankfurt will have to be more reasonable with their demands in order for the move to go through.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool could use a technically gifted centre midfielder in their ranks and the 19-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. The likes of Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp could help him develop into a quality Premier League midfielder with coaching and experience.

The midfielder has a contract with the Bundesliga club until the summer of 2028 and he does not have a release clause in his contract. Therefore, the Germans are under no pressure to lower their asking price. It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves.