Arsenal plot surprise move for Man Utd star who could cost over £45m

Arsenal have been linked with the surprise move for the Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

A report from Football Insider claims that Arsenal are keeping tabs on the 26-year-old striker and they could look to make a move in the summer.

The report further states that Manchester United are likely to demand in excess of £45 million for the England international and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement.

The striker was recently fined two weeks’ worth of wages after he was pictured partying before he called in sick for training. There have been speculations surrounding his long-term future at Old Trafford and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal can take advantage of the situation situation and sign him.

The 26-year-old is a top class striker who has proven himself in the Premier League over the years. He could transform Arsenal in the final third and solve their goalscoring problems.

Gabriel Jesus is currently leading the line for the Gunners and the Brazilian has scored just four goals in the Premier League. Arsenal need an upgrade if they want to compete for major trophies, and Rashford could prove to be an exceptional addition.

The Manchester United striker is capable of leading the line and he is versatile enough to operate as a wide forward as well. Apart from goals, he will add pace, flair and creativity to the side.

Rashford is well settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact at Arsenal if he joins the club.