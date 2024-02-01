Arsenal ace could have contract terminated today to pave way for transfer exit

Arsenal backup goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson could reportedly have his contract with the club terminated today in order to pave way for a free transfer to FC Copenhagen.

It seems the Danish giants are interested in getting in a new ‘keeper before tonight’s transfer deadline, and the Gunners might make things easier by terminating Runarsson’s contract, even though he only has a few months until he’s a free agent anyway.

See below for the latest details on this story from Evening Standard journalist Simon Collings via his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with a move for Runarsson today perhaps one of the main stories to look out for at the Emirates Stadium…

It’s been a quiet window for Arsenal and many of the top clubs in the Premier League, so perhaps it shouldn’t be seen as too surprising that Mikel Arteta and co. don’t seem to have any final flurries up their sleeves today.

Runarsson has barely played for AFC since joining the club back in 2020 so it makes sense for all parties to now speed things along if there’s interest in him from someone else.

