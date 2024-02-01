Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of goalkeeper Joe Gauci on a four-and-a-half-year deal from Adelaide United.

The 23-year-old will compete with Robin Olsen to serve as backup for Emi Martinez. Gauci’s arrival follows Filip Marschall’s departure on loan to MK Dons earlier in the January transfer window.

Gauci is a highly-rated goalkeeper who has amassed 76 appearances for Adelaide since making his debut for the club back in 2021. During the current season, he has made ten A-League appearances for the Reds and has kept two clean sheets.

Gauci’s talent has earned him two caps for the Australia national team under manager Graham Arnold. His strong performances in the A-League season led to a call-up for the Socceroos in the Asia Cup, although he is yet to feature in a match as AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper Matt Ryan captains the side.

Former Adelaide manager and Villa under-21 boss Josep Gombau likely played a significant role in Villa’s pursuit of Gauci. Gombau, who spent five years in Australia and also worked as the Western Sydney Wanderers boss, has extensive experience in the country. Additionally, his collaboration with Ange Postecoglou in the national team set-up may have contributed to Villa’s interest in Gauci.