Aston Villa are eager to offload defender Calum Chambers before Thursday’s transfer deadline, but despite three offers, he has rejected them, according to sources from Football Insider.

Villa are actively pursuing a deal for the 29-year-old, but Chambers seems hesitant to depart from the club.

Chambers has slipped down Unai Emery’s pecking order at Villa Park, featuring in only three matches across all competitions this season. Notably, he hasn’t played a single minute in the Premier League during the 2023/24 season, as Emery favours Matty Cash and Ezri Konsa instead.

Three Championship clubs have reportedly made offers for the Villa defender, but Chambers has turned down all of them. Aston Villa are feeling the pressure to raise funds to meet Financial Fair Play regulations, and offloading Chambers would assist in reducing their wage bill.

Chambers joined Villa in 2022 on a free transfer to reunite with Emery, following their time together at Arsenal. However, he has encountered difficulties in securing a spot in the first-team plans since his arrival.

With Chambers’ three-year contract set to expire next summer, Villa are running out of time to capitalise on his sale. Earlier this month, Emery stated that Chambers is free to depart the club as they aim to raise funds through player sales.