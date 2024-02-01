Aston Villa will incur the maximum loss on Bertrand Traore after agreeing to terminate the winger’s contract prior to his move to Villarreal.

Traore, 28, was signed for £17 million from Lyon in 2020. Scoring eight goals across all competitions in his first season at Villa Park, his time in England has not reached the same heights thereafter.

Traore’s involvement at Aston Villa had gradually diminished over the years, with his playing time dwindling. This season, he accumulated just 43 minutes of action, highlighting his peripheral status within the squad.

Following Villa’s acquisition of Morgan Rogers from Middlesbrough, the decision was made to part ways with Traore, per Fabrizio Romano.

Traore’s departure from Aston Villa has enabled him to join LaLiga side Villarreal without a transfer fee. It’s worth noting that the Spanish transfer deadline aligns with the English deadline, set for 11 pm on Thursday.

While Villarreal are facing difficulties in LaLiga this season, sitting just seven points clear of the relegation zone, they have a bright spot with their Europa League campaign. Having secured safe passage straight into the round of 16, they can look forward to their European endeavors amidst their domestic challenges. The winger will hope to have a better spell with his new club than he experienced in England.