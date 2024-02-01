Bournemouth have finalised a deadline day swoop for Getafe striker Enes Unal, as reported by HITC.

The Cherries have been in pursuit of a new striker throughout the month, and they’ve successfully secured their target on the final day of the transfer window.

Unal, aged 26, arrives on a loan deal, with Bournemouth having the option to make the move permanent for £14 million, per HITC.

Unal’s move to the South Coast marks his return to England after spending two years earlier in his career in the country with Manchester City. He has since impressed with clubs like Twente, Villarreal, and now Getafe.

Notably, Unal has recently returned to full fitness after recovering from a cruciate knee injury that had sidelined him from league action since last season.

The decision to sign Turkish star Unal, who boasts over 30 caps for his country, has led Bournemouth to agree to let Welsh striker Kieffer Moore leave the club. Moore has joined Championship promotion contenders Ipswich Town as a result.

At the start of the season Bournemouth were looking like serious Premier League strugglers but they have turned it around and then some. With an addition like Unal, it will add depth at the top of the pitch.