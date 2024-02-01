Burnley have held talks to sign experienced Bundesliga defender

Burnley have reportedly held talks to sign the Borussia Dortmund defender Thomas Meunier.

A report from Daily Mail claims that they want to improve their defensive options before the transfer window closes and they have held intensive talks with the German club regarding a move for the experienced fullback.

The 32-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the German club and he has struggled for regular game time this season. He needs to leave in order to play more often and moving to the Premier League would have been an exciting opportunity for him.

Apparently, Burnley were hoping to sign him on loan for the remainder of the season. The report further states that Burnley are keeping tabs on the Rennes defender Lorenz Assignon as well.

It remains to be seen whether Vincent Kompany’s men can bring in the necessary additions before the window closes later today. They have had a disappointing season so far and they need the right additions in order to secure safety from relegation.