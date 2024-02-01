Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly received a late transfer approach from Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, who have attempted a shock move for left-back Hugo Bueno.

Brendan Rodgers has been seeking to sign a new left-back before the end of the winter window, considering options like Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain. Bueno has also emerged as another option for the Bhoys.

According to the Daily Record, Celtic reached out to Wolves with a likely loan bid to sign Bueno, but the response was clear. Gary O’Neil, while favouring Rayan Ait-Nouri, views Bueno as a crucial member of his squad, particularly as Wolves aim for a place in the Premier League top half.

Bueno, who joined Wolves’ academy from CD Areosa in 2019, has made 37 appearances for the senior team. The 21-year-old has accumulated 11 Premier League appearances this season, along with 21 appearances last term.

The Glasgow club will seemingly have to look elsewhere in the final few hours as Bueno is involved in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ game against Manchester United at Molineux tonight. Paris Saint-Germain’s fringe left-back Kurzawa could be the likely option Celtic likely pursue in the final hours of the January transfer window, but they will have to crack on as the deadline approaches.