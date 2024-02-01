Mauricio Pochettino oversees Chelsea’s joint-worst ever Premier League performance in one key area

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will be under the spotlight after a really poor performance last night in their 4-1 defeat away to Liverpool.

The Reds were all over their rivals as they earned a comfortable win at Anfield, maintaining their place at the top of the Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp seems determined to go out on a high in what will be his final season as Liverpool manager, but how much time will Pochettino get at Chelsea after such a comprehensive defeat?

The Blues conceded 28 shots at goal last night – the joint-most they’ve ever faced in a Premier League game, while the 13 shots Liverpool had on target is the most any side has ever managed against the west London giants since these stats were counted…

28 & 13 – Liverpool's 28 shots tonight is the joint-most on record (since 2003-04) any side has had in a Premier League match against Chelsea, while their 13 shots on target is the most the Blues have faced in a league match in that time. Peppered. #LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/FV2311YdO7 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2024

While Chelsea have made some progress under Pochettino, many fans will still feel incredibly frustrated that they were so obviously second best in a big game like this.

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on the 25th of February, and Pochettino’s side will need to improve hugely in the coming weeks if they are to avoid a similar result at Wembley.