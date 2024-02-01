Chelsea star set to complete move to London rivals

Armando Broja is close to sealing his loan move to Fulham until the end of the season as the London club race to beat the transfer deadline.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side slumped to a 4-1 loss at Anfield on Wednesday night as they remain 10th in the Premier League.

Like most other Premier League sides, Chelsea would’ve wanted to bring in some January reinforcements, particularly in the striker department but were unable to secure any incomings.

With Nicolas Jackson returning from international duty and Christopher Nkunku back from injury, fans will be hoping that this may help solve their goalscoring issues.

But this does limit minutes for Broja, who has struggled to break into the Chelsea starting eleven for some time.

With the 22-year-old seeking Premier League minutes, Chelsea has allowed him to leave on loan with Fulham beating out competition from Wolves and AC Milan for his signature.

As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, both clubs have agreed on a £4 million loan fee with a medical scheduled for later tonight.

Fulham themselves have struggled to score goals, registering 25 shots against Everton without a single one beating Jordan Pickford.

Marco Silva will be hoping that Broja can fill the boots of Raul Jimenez who just sustained an injury at Goodison Park.