Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is reportedly heading to Strasbourg on loan, but a report in France has also cast some doubt over whether it’s really a good idea for the Brazilian youngster.

The 19-year-old struggled to get any playing time during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest in the first half of this season, leading to the Blues deciding to recall him this during the January transfer window.

While L’Equipe are now among the sources stating that Santos is heading to Strasbourg, another club affiliated with Chelsea owners BlueCo, they also point out some potential complications with the deal.

Chelsea will no doubt hope Santos can get the playing time he needs during his time with the Ligue 1 side, but manager Patrick Vieira is already pretty well stocked in midfield.

On top of that, Santos is currently away with Brazil’s pre-Olympic team, so won’t be in France that soon.

This already looks like it has the makings of a poorly-thought-out move that could backfire, as Santos will have a big task on his hands once he does link up with Strasbourg and attempts to break into their first-team.