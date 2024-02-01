AC Milan are reportedly keen on a last-minute transfer move for a new defender, with Chelsea ace Trevoh Chalobah among the main names on their list of targets for Deadline Day.

There’s not long left in the transfer window, but Chalobah’s future has been in doubt for some time and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see the Blues push to shift him out of Stamford Bridge by the end of today if the opportunity arises.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan could be one possible destination for Chalobah, who also himself seems keen to leave Chelsea, where he has struggled to establish himself in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team.

Chelsea spent big last January and last summer, so one imagines they’d benefit from one or two fairly significant player sales now in order to keep in line with Financial Fair Play regulations.

We’ve seen Everton hit hard with points deductions due to FFP this season, so Chelsea won’t want to over-do it with further signings until they’re also confident they’ve had enough money coming in.

Chalobah makes sense as someone to cash in on now as he seems unlikely to have quite enough in him to break into Pochettino’s first XI any time soon.