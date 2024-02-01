Chelsea have a deal in place for 16-year-old Ecuador wonderkid Kendry Paez to join them in 2025, so fans will no doubt be keen to keep an eye on his progress until then.

The talented young midfielder looks like one of the biggest prospects in world football at the moment, and goals like the one below are an example of why he’s held in such high regard…

Kendry Paèz scored a GOLAZO in the first friendly game for Independiente Del Valle’s preseason ? pic.twitter.com/7LfChQEFYA — Chelsea Loan Army (@ChelseaIoanArmy) February 1, 2024

Paez has recently been tipped as a future Ballon d’Or winner, and it’s clear that he’s got a big future in the game.

Chelsea fans will be excited for him to finally make his debut for the club, even if the move has been delayed as he can’t move to England until he turns 18.