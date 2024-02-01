Edin Terzic suggests Man United to blame for Jadon Sancho’s latest injury

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has suggested Jadon Sancho’s latest injury problems are a direct result of his lack of playing time at Manchester United.

The English winger, now back on loan with Dortmund, has hit the ground running after registering two assists in his first three games.

However, a doubt for the Black and Yellow’s trip to Heidenheim on Friday after suffering a muscle injury, Sancho, 23, may be forced to watch on from the stand as his side play their 20th Bundesliga game of the season.

And his current manager believes the 23-year-old’s lack of minutes at United following the forward’s public falling out with Erik Ten Hag has contributed to his recent fitness problems.

“Jadon Sancho hasn’t been able to train with the team for the last couple of days because he felt some muscle problems in the area of the adductor, which is not surprising after the long break that he had,” he told reporters, as quoted by The Sun.

“We’ll see about that now and we won’t take any big risks. We’ll see how it develops over the next two days to take a decision on whether he joins us in Heidenheim.”

Ten Hag’s decision to offload Sancho is one he is unlikely to go back on, even when the 23-year-old does return in the summer. The only real hope Sancho has of making it at United is if new 25 per cent shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe proposes a change of manager at the end of the season.