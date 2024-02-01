Erling Haaland has found a reason to leave Man City and join Real Madrid

Erling Haaland is reportedly convinced he must leave Manchester City after being overlooked for the top individual honours and the club may not be able to stop him from joining Real Madrid.

Haaland has a strong case to be considered the best striker in world football at the moment. During his tenure at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City over the past four years, the Norwegian sensation has averaged slightly less than one goal per game.

These are numbers no other player in the world can match over a period of four years.

The Norwegian striker helped Man City to win the treble in his debut season at the club. While doing that, he won the Golden Boot award in the league and scored the most goals in a single Premier League season ever.

However, he was overlooked when it came to winning the top individual awards. Haaland was defeated by Lionel Messi for FIFA’s “The Best” award as well as the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

Haaland and his representatives have reportedly realised that he needs to join one of Spain’s major two clubs in order to have a legitimate chance of taking home the most coveted individual honors, according to a shocking revelation published by the Spanish publication AS.

With Barcelona’s well-known financial problems, Real Madrid are the only practical choice.

AS has reported that Haaland and his father Alfe-Inge believe if Erling had replicated his City accomplishments while wearing a Real Madrid shirt, he would have defeated Messi for the FIFA prize.

Man City and Haaland have a deal that expires in the summer of 2027. It is believed that his contract has a release clause, yet there has been much conjecture over the precise amount.

Haaland’s release clause, which is rumored to go into effect in the summer, is allegedly two-tiered, as Forbes has reported.

They said that compared to City’s Premier League competitors, foreign teams like Real Madrid could recruit Haaland for a far lower price. A value of €100 million (about £85 million) was mentioned, although other sources claim the real amount is higher than €100 million.

A second AS story claims Jude Bellingham, Haaland’s former Borussia Dortmund teammate, has been charged with enticing the striker to Madrid.