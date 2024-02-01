Exclusive: Former Premier League super agent says Tottenham have had the best transfer window

It’s been a quiet window for just about every Premier League club this January, though Tottenham have stood head and shoulders above their contemporaries according to former super agent, Jon Smith.

The North Londoners have bought well, having landed Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin during the first month of 2024, with the German already shutting a few mouths with the standard of his performances.

It’s another feather in the cap for Ange Postecoglou, and Smith, a long-term Arsenal fan, was full of praise for the Australian.

“Ange Postecoglou got what he wanted in this transfer window and I can’t argue that Tottenham have done very well in that respect,” he said in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“A quality defender and a striker in Timo Werner who has already hit the ground running.

“Ange has got the backbone of the team strengthened and didn’t overpay by the looks of things.

“It’s the second or third time I’ve complemented Spurs this year, but they deserve it because they’ve done good business.”

At present, the Lilywhites still find themselves in with a decent shout of finishing in the Champions League positions.

Whether they end up there or not, you’re unlikely to find many Spurs fans that have been unhappy with what they’ve seen at White Hart Lane this season.

Postecoglou has brought some fun back to the team, not to mention some of the best football that’s been seen in that part of the capital for years.

To give some idea of the esteem in which he’s held by supporters, the manager’s name has still been heartily sung at the end of a match – even if Tottenham have lost.

Clearly, he’s building something special, and the faithful are right behind him.