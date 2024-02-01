Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains why Liverpool & Fulham transfer target didn’t end up moving

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what really happened with Fluminense midfielder Andre amid links with the likes of Liverpool and Fulham this January.

The talented 22-year-old has impressed with his displays for Fluminense for some time now, but it seems that he is perhaps not now looking like getting the January move that so many expected as we edge closer to tonight’s deadline.

Andre had seemingly been on the radar of both Liverpool and Fulham, but Romano has explained why neither deal happened this month as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest column in the Daily Briefing.

With Liverpool, it seems clear the Reds got most of what they wanted to do in midfield done during the summer, with Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai all joining as James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left the club.

Fulham, meanwhile, perhaps would have gone for Andre as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, though he ended up staying at Craven Cottage.

“Fluminense midfielder Andre was another player we heard a lot about this January, but at the moment he hasn’t got himself a move,” Romano said.

“Never say never but also in terms of timing I think it’s almost impossible to strike a deal for Andre, it would be really complicated.

“Liverpool were linked with him, but the reality is that they already signed the midfielders they needed in the summer, no new midfielder in January was planned; and Fulham didn’t sell Joao Palhinha so they never activated the option for Andre despite appreciating him.”