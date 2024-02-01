Agent of Man United star slams Erik Ten Hag for Dutchman’s treatment of client

Facundo Pellistri’s agent has criticised Erik Ten Hag for how the Manchester United manager has treated his client.

Joining the Red Devils from CA Penarol back in 2020, Pellistri, 22, was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s final signings.

However, despite being tipped to arrive in England and develop into a top wide-attacker, Pellistri has struggled to live up to expectations.

Now working under Ten Hag and rarely given the opportunities to impress, the 22-year-old Uruguayan has managed just 24 appearances in nearly two years.

And although he has already endured multiple loan spells, including two seasons with Spanish side Alaves, United’s number 28 has recently been forced to accept another temporary switch.

Agreeing to join Granada, Pellistri will now spend the remainder of the season back in Spain. The winger’s agent is far from impressed with how his client has been treated by his parent club though.

Speaking to Uruguayan publication Sport890, Edgardo Lasalvia, as quoted by Metro, said: “Whether he returns to Manchester in the middle of the year [from Granada] will depend on the performance he shows.

“If Ten Hag continues, it’s going to be difficult. Ten Hag hasn’t used him, valued him, or treated him like a professional.”

Lasalvia’s damning assessment comes at a time when Ten Hag is under the microscope for his handling of Marcus Rashford’s poor off-field behaviour.

The Englishman recently hit headlines after calling in sick just hours before going on an alcohol bender in Belfast. Although Manchester United consider the ‘matter closed’, Ten Hag’s willingness to allow the 26-year-old back into his first team has not aligned with his treatment of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho — both of whom were sent to new clubs.

As for Pellistri, fans will be hoping the South American can hit the ground running and leave Ten Hag with no choice but to consider him for an important role next season.