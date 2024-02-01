Christian Falk’s Fact Files – Klopp, Alonso & Liverpool triangle, Tel to Tottenham? Chelsea want €60m Leverkusen star & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Today’s exclusive transfer round-up from Bundesliga insider Christian Falk, featuring Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Tottenham, Bayern Munich and more

Today’s top stories:

Jurgen Klopp’s impending Liverpool exit has consequences in Germany…

Newcastle and Chelsea among English clubs lining up for €85m Leipzig attacker

And further updates on Victor Boniface, Mathys Tel, Serhou Guirassy and more!

BUNDESLIGA

The Bundesliga was a little surprised about their counterparts in the English top-flight. Because the managers of Premier League clubs were very economical in this winter transfer window. The German clubs are all the more prepared for the offensive that could take place next summer with the money saved. Today, I would like to show what offers Bundesliga managers are expecting by that point.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Exequiel Palacios (25) has extended his contract in Leverkusen until 2028. Aston Villa is considered a hot prospect for the summer. The club has already bought Leon Bailey and Moussa Diaby from Leverkusen. Manchester City and Newcastle are also said to have the midfielder on their list. Leverkusen is only considered ready for talks at a starting point of €60m.

Odilon Kossouno (23) is considered a highly talented central defender. The interested parties from England include Manchester United and Tottenham. Last summer, Crystal Palace were quite keen on Kossouno. Leverkusen rejected an offer of €28.5m. He has a contract until 2026. Leverkusen are not willing to talk to any interested clubs for less than €50m.

Victor Boniface (23) is currently injured. Nevertheless, his 10 goals in the Bundesliga have already created a market for him. He has a contract until 2028. The striker came from Saint-Gilloise for €16m. One potential suitor for the forward is Chelsea. Leverkusen don’t want to give him up. But from a starting price of €60m one would at least talk. Leverkusen (as announced in the last column) brought Borja Iglesias (31) on loan from Real Betis to act as cover for the injured Boniface.

BAYERN MUNICH

FC Bayern currently prefers to buy in England rather than sell players there. They had success with Harry Kane and Eric Dier, but it didn’t work with Kieran Trippier this winter. Bayern are considering buying Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart in the summer. In that case, the club would be willing to do a loan deal for Mathys Tel (18). Tottenham have already tried to get the striker in the summer and winter. Both clubs could approach the business again in the summer.

Bayern brought in Bryan Zaragoza (22) from Granada early to replace the injured Kingsley Coman. In addition to Dier and Sacha Boey (23) from Galatasaray, it was the Munich-based outfit’s third winter transfer.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Dortmund will secure a tidy loan fee of €1m as a part of the loan deal of Giovanni Reyna to Nottingham Forest. The relegation-threatened outfit will cover the attacking midfielder’s entire salary (earning roughly €5m per year). U19 talent Kjell Wätjen is set to replace Reyna at Dortmund.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Willian Pacho (22), a central defender, is in contact with his Ecuadorian compatriot Moises Caicedo of Chelsea. Moises speaks highly about life in the Premier League. Pacho is actually already on the list of many clubs in England. The following are interested: Arsenal, Liverpool and United. But there is also competition from Spain and Italy with Real Madrid and SSC Napoli. Pacho came to Frankfurt in the summer for €9m from Antwerp. He has a contract until 2028. Frankfurt bosses don’t want to talk about a transfer for less than €60m.

Hugo Larsson (19), midfielder, came from Malmö for €9m. He is considered the next big transfer coup after Randal Kolo Muani, who brought Frankfurt €95m from Paris Saint-Germain. The contract of Larsson is valid until 2028. The following premier league clubs are interested: Arsenal and Liverpool. Frankfurt is considered ready for negotiations from €80m.

Omar Marmoush (24) has seven goals in the Bundesliga. He came from Wolfsburg on a free transfer in the summer. He has a contract until 2027. Interested parties from England are: Tottenham and Newcastle. It’s expected he’ll set back an interested club to the amount of €30m.

Frankfurt already has an option for a potential replacement. Striker Hugo Ekitike (21) is coming from PSG to Frankfurt on loan. The club also has a buy option for the striker. Brentford and Burnley were also interested.

HOFFENHEIM

Anton Stach (25) is a sought-after as a “holding six”. If his club fails to qualify for a European competition, there is a risk of a transfer exit for Hoffenheim. From England there is interest from Newcastle, West Ham and Fulham.

Striker Maximilian Beier (21) rejected a move to Brentford in the winter. Watching him for summer: Liverpool, Burnley, and Everton. He has a release clause of €32.5m.

LIVERPOOL

The announced resignation of Jürgen Klopp also has consequences in Germany. Leverkusen are preparing for the possibility of losing coach Xabi Alonso to the Reds. Hansi Flick was actually considered a potential successor. But the former national coach is at the top of FC Barcelona’s list as Xavi’s successor. In Germany, however, people hope that Jürgen Klopp will become the national coach at some point. But the job as England national coach should also appeal to him. Nobody believes that he will never be a coach again. His assistant Peter Krawietz will wait until his boss takes a new job. Pep Lijnders, on the other hand, is interested in finding his own role as a manager.

RB LEIPZIG

Lois Openda (23) is considered unsaleable in Leipzig this summer. But he has an exit clause from 2025 for €85m. Interested parties from England are already lining up: West Ham, Brighton, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Chelsea. The attacker has a contract in Leipzig until 2028.

Benjamin Sesko (20) came in the summer for €24m to Leipzig. AC Milan is currently offering €40m. Arsenal are also watching the attacker. He has an exit clause of €50m (contract until 2028).

VFB STUTTGART

I was sitting in Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle’s office on Deadline Day when it was reported that Fulham had made an offer for forward Silas (25). The Stuttgart boss could only laugh and shake his head at this news.

The new man from Brighton, Mahmoud Dahoud, was sitting in the club restaurant with his agents from “Epic Sports” at the time after the loan deal had worked out. Dahoud should strengthen Stuttgart’s midfield and once again show the quality that made him a national player in Germany. It’s understood that the buy option for the 28-year-old should be €9m.

Serhou Guirassy (27) has not only aroused the interest of FC Bayern. The striker is currently playing in the AFCON. Otherwise, he might have scored more than 17 goals in the Bundesliga as things currently stand. He is still the most prolific striker behind Harry Kane (23 goals). Newcastle is considered a competitor of FC Bayern for his signature. What makes Guirassy so attractive: He has a release clause of €20m for the summer.

WOLFSBURG

Jonas Wind (24) has nine goals and five assists this season. In January 2022 he came for €7m. He has a contract until 2026. Fulham are an interested party, though Wolfsburg would demand at least €50m for his services.