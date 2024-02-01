Fulham in talks to sign Chelsea attacker on loan

There is a chance Armando Broja leaves Chelsea before the end of the transfer window.

The Albanian forward is out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino despite the Blues’ lack of strikers, and according to journalist and CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, a late move could be on the cards.

Chelsea’s need to offload at least one big-name player this window has been extensively reported.

After splashing over £1 billion on players over the past three windows, US owner Todd Boehly must now sell to balance the books; and although Conor Gallagher appeared the favourite to be sacrificed, it is looking increasingly likely that Broja will be the first to depart.

Wolves have already expressed an interest in the 22-year-old but after preferring an obligation to buy clause in any offer, Chelsea have yet to reach an agreement.

That could all be set to change now though — with just hours left in the window, the Blues have been forced to rethink their strategy.

Fulham are believed to be in talks for the former Southampton loanee and Jacobs believes Chelsea’s newfound willingness to accept a straight loan could see the Cottagers bag their man on the final day of the window.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ senior first-team 18 months ago, Broja, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has three goals in 38 games in all competitions.