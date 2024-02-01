Fulham ‘pushing hard’ to hijack late deal for West Ham star

Fulham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Fulham are reportedly trying to hijack Lyon’s deal to sign Said Benrahma from West Ham.

That’s according to Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, who claims Marco Silva’s Cottagers are attempting a late dash for the Algerian’s signature.

After scheduling a private jet and medical in France, Benrahma, 28, appears to have given the green light to a transfer to Lyon.

However, with Fulham now ‘pushing hard’ to scupper the potential deal, the West Ham winger’s future remains hugely uncertain.

More Stories / Latest News
Surprise U-turn as Arsenal ace not leaving this January despite transfer interest
Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd keeping tabs on €60m-rated Bundesliga ace
Serie A giants want last-minute transfer swoop for Chelsea star

Almost certain to leave the Hammers before tonight’s deadline, the 28-year-old must now decide where he wants his next challenge to be — Ligue 1 or London.

Should Fulham win the race for the talented 28-year-old, it would send a huge signal of intent to the rest of the Premier League, especially the other clubs in the bottom half, who will all be hoping they can avoid relegation.

As for Benrahma, after falling massively out of favour with David Moyes, the Algeria international’s top priority will be to secure regular minutes, and with that on offer at both clubs, the former Brentford star must now make arguably the biggest decision of his career.

More Stories Said Benrahma

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.