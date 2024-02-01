Fulham ‘pushing hard’ to hijack late deal for West Ham star

Fulham are reportedly trying to hijack Lyon’s deal to sign Said Benrahma from West Ham.

That’s according to Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna, who claims Marco Silva’s Cottagers are attempting a late dash for the Algerian’s signature.

After scheduling a private jet and medical in France, Benrahma, 28, appears to have given the green light to a transfer to Lyon.

However, with Fulham now ‘pushing hard’ to scupper the potential deal, the West Ham winger’s future remains hugely uncertain.

Almost certain to leave the Hammers before tonight’s deadline, the 28-year-old must now decide where he wants his next challenge to be — Ligue 1 or London.

Should Fulham win the race for the talented 28-year-old, it would send a huge signal of intent to the rest of the Premier League, especially the other clubs in the bottom half, who will all be hoping they can avoid relegation.

As for Benrahma, after falling massively out of favour with David Moyes, the Algeria international’s top priority will be to secure regular minutes, and with that on offer at both clubs, the former Brentford star must now make arguably the biggest decision of his career.