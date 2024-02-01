Sky Sports reporter Dan Bardell doesn’t believe Everton are likely to take the “risk” of acquiring Brentford ace Frank Onyeka before the transfer deadline at 11 pm on Thursday.

According to The Standard’s live transfer tracker on Wednesday (31 January), both Everton and Fulham have expressed interest in the 26-year-old midfielder during this window.

The Standard also mentioned that Brentford are hesitant to strengthen Premier League rivals Fulham in the loan market, as they have rejected loan bids from La Liga club Girona and French outfit Reims for the midfielder.

Meanwhile, Bardell believes that even if Everton were to secure a deal before the transfer window closes, Onyeka would be unlikely to break into the Blues’ team.

He stated in an exclusive interview with Goodison News: “That would strike me as a bit of a squad-filler option, Onyeka. I don’t think he would come in and play for Everton.

“But we know they’ve already had 10 points deducted, we know there’s been another charge since then. I’m not sure they actually need to take the risk of doing anything else.”

The Toffees will be treading extra carefully as we tick down to the transfer deadline, and it would make sense for them to only have a late dip in the loan market if they were to replace a key player.