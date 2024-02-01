Jesse Lingard appears poised to return to football, reportedly having verbally agreed to a deal with FC Seoul.

The former Manchester United star is said to have agreed to a two-year deal with an option for a further year with the K League side, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Last season Lingard registered zero goals and assists for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, and at 31, he became a free agent following his disappointing time in the Midlands with the Reds.

Lingard’s career has never once threatened to take off which is a real shame because he has shown magical moments throughout his caree, but injuries and inconsistency has cost him of fulfilling his once world-class potential.

As a free agent since departing Nottingham Forest at the end of last season, Lingard is not constrained by Thursday’s transfer deadline. The deal is anticipated to be finalised in the coming days.

His move to South Korea will likely catch everybody off-guard. There has previously been rumours of the attacking midfielder joining a Saudi Arabian club or potentially the MLS, but the K League was never once mentioned until these last few hours.