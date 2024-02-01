Jurgen Klopp refused to allow 18-year-old to leave Liverpool this month amid interest from several clubs

This season has seen many young stars emerge for Liverpool but one 18-year-old was not allowed to leave this month at the request of Jurgen Klopp.

According to the Daily Mail, Reds midfielder Bobby Clark is staying put after the Premier League leaders rejected advances from at least two Football League clubs to sign the teenager on loan ahead of the transfer deadline.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees the 18-year-old as part of his first-team plans and decided it was best for him to continue his development at Anfield rather than go out on loan to another English club.

The midfielder has been getting minutes for the Merseyside outfit of late, having featured in games against Arsenal, Bournemouth, Fulham and Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Clark has been a talked about talent since joining Liverpool’s academy from Newcastle in 2021. The youngster made first team debut in 2022 appearing as a substitute for Liverpool against AFC Bournemouth in a 9-0 home victory at Anfield.

Klopp has shown Clark how much faith he has in him over the last few weeks and that alone will have fans of the Merseyside club expecting big things over the coming years.