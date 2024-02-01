La Liga club dreaming of signing world-class Liverpool star with 97 Reds appearances

The future of Thiago Alcantara looks like it will be away from Liverpool as the veteran star’s contract runs out at the end of the current campaign.

It has been a miserable season for the 32-year-old so far as the Spaniard has yet to feature for the Reds due to injury. This will likely result in the midfielder leaving at the end of the season and clubs in Spain are dreaming of his arrival in 2024.

According to Todofichajes, William Carvalho is very close to leaving Real Betis to join Turkish giants Besiktas and the La Liga outfit’s board are dreaming of signing Thiago from Liverpool.

With the Reds star being available for free, it shouldn’t be too hard of a transfer for Betis to complete but the report says Barcelona are also in the race.

Thiago came through the Catalan club’s academy and played for the first team between 2009 and 2013. The Spaniard played 100 times for Barca and may feel like he has unfinished business at the La Liga giants and they could do with his help given their financial and sporting situations.

Should the 32-year-old fail to agree a new Liverpool contract it will see his career at Anfield ending with questions of what could have been. The midfielder featured 97 times for the Reds so far but his time at Anfield has been plagued by injuries.

Thiago is a world-class player but setbacks have prevented him from showing that consistently at Liverpool over the last four years. Hopefully, the former Bayern Munich man has some luck at his next club.