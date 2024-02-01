Leeds United forward Ian Poveda could leave the club before the transfer market shuts at 11 pm.

With automatic promotion back up to the Premier League on the line, Daniel Farke’s men will be hoping for a big second half of the season as they try to make up the gap on second-place Ipswich Town.

Leeds have had a quiet January window in regards to incomings but were open to letting several players leave the club like Luke Ayling and Djed Spence.

But there may be more outgoings before tonight’s 11 pm deadline according to Phil Hay from The Athletic as Leeds United is willing to let winger Poveda leave on a permanent deal.

Previously reported by the Sheffield Star via Leeds United News, Poveda is attracting interest from several sides including Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City.

The attacker has only made 30 appearances for Leeds since joining four years ago, with just one of his seven appearances this season coming from the start.

Farke’s side travel to Bristol City on Friday night before their FA Cup fourth-round replay against Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

Just two points separate Leeds from Ipswich Town in the automatic promotion spot although they hold a game in hand over their rivals.