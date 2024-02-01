Leeds United are hoping to improve their defensive options with the signing of Harry Souttar from Leicester City as per Football Insider.

Souttar has fallen out of favour under Enzo Maresca at Leicester City and he needs to play regularly. A move to Leeds United could be ideal for him.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds can secure a deadline-day move for the defender. They have been linked with the Everton defender, Ben Godfrey as well.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion back to the Premier League and they need to improve their squad in order to finish the season strongly and return to the English top flight.

Souttar has the experience and quality to help them improve defensively. He will be determined to prove his critics wrong after being starved of game time during the first half of the season.

He will want to hit the ground running at Leeds United if the transfer goes through later today.