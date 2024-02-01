Leeds United closing in on 28-year-old Premier League defender

Leeds United are keen on signing the Burnley defender Connor Roberts.

They are hoping to improve their defensive unit before Thursday’s deadline and they are now closing in on the signing of the Burnley defender.

Leeds have sanctioned the departures of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence recently. They will need to fill that void and Roberts could prove to be a useful acquisition.

Burnley are prepared to let the 28-year-old defender leave this month and Leeds are now set to secure his services. The formalities of the transfer are yet to be completed but a deal is expected to be done before the window slams shut.

Roberts is on a £30,000 a week contract at Burnley and he will be expected to make an immediate impact at Leeds. It will be interesting to see if he can help them improve and push for promotion during the second half of the season.

Leeds have shown vulnerability at the back this season and they will need to tighten up defensively if they want to finish the season strongly.