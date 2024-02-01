Leicester man has left the club in order to join Newcastle

Newcastle United are set to bolster their backroom staff with the addition of a Leicester City staff member moving to the North East.

This move comes amidst a challenging season for Newcastle, marked by an unusually high number of unexpected injuries, with the latest blow being Alexander Isak, who is now expected to be sidelined for up to four weeks.

Despite many of the injuries being attributed to freak incidents, Newcastle’s physio team has faced significant criticism. In response, according to a report from Training Ground Guru, they are set to bolster their team by adding Jonny King.

Eddie Howe finds himself in a challenging position due to the high number of injuries in his team, leaving them without a recognised striker. Additionally, Bruno Guimaraes is one yellow card away from suspension, which would further limit their midfield options to Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley.

In an ideal scenario, Newcastle would have made significant moves during the January transfer window to address their issues. However, it appears unlikely that such moves will materialise.

Indeed, bringing someone new into the medical team could provide fresh ideas to address current injuries and potentially prevent future ones. King’s arrival, reuniting with Howe after nearly a decade at Bournemouth, is significant. He will assume the role of head physio, previously held by Danny Murphy, who departed at the beginning of the year.