Ligue 1 club begin talks with Chelsea for 25-year-old forgotten man who hasn’t played this season

2024 will see Chelsea shift a lot of their deadwood during the transfer windows and one man the Blues are trying to move on during the final hours of the January window is Malang Sarr.

The 25-year-old joined the West London club in 2020 from Nice and has gone on to play 21 times for the Premier League giants but has never been able to cement a place at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back has spent time on loan at Porto and Monaco in the time since his move but is now back at Chelsea and hasn’t played all season.

According to Foot Mercato‘s Santi Aouna, Ligue 1 outfit Le Havre are in talks with Chelsea to sign Sarr.

Le Havre are in talks with Chelsea to sign Malang Sarr. (Source: @Santi_J_FM) #DeadlineDay — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 1, 2024

This is a move that would suit all parties involved as Chelsea gets the player off of their books, Le Havre get a star they think will help them move forward and the defender returns to a league he is familiar with to help him develop further.

With hours left on Deadline Day, it is unsure if the deal will get done as of now, but the French club will be pushing until the final minutes if they can strike a deal that suits them.