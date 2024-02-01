Hansi Flick is now on Liverpool’s shortlist as they begin the process of replacing Jurgen Klopp.

The legendary Liverpool manager has entered the final months of his time at the club after admitting last week that he is leaving at the end of the season after nine years at Anfield.

Klopp will leave a void that is enormous and FSG has already begun the search for his replacement.

Media reports have linked former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen and leading the Bundesliga, and Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi with the Liverpool job.

Now there is a new manager on the shortlist of the club if latest reports are to be believed. It is former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick.

German outlet SportBild have revealed that along with Alonso, De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann, the Reds have added the name of Flick on their shortlist.

Since his termination by the German national team in September last year, the 58-year-old has been unemployed. He’s been holding out for a new position and the Liverpool position has just opened up.

The Reds’ priority target, according to the source, is Xabi Alonso, while Flick is only on the “extended circle” of their summer shortlist.

It wasn’t a good tenure for Germany under manager Hansi Flick. The 58-year-old’s image suffered a little when he was fired as Die Mannschaft’s manager four months ago, having won just 12 of his 25 games in that role.

Still, Flick’s career at Bayern Munich says volumes about his caliber. In the 2019–20 season, he won the treble there, making history as the second manager to do so in the club’s illustrious history.

At the time, Flick received plaudits from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who told German broadcaster ZDF:

“I’m not sure how many Bayern coaches have won the treble… Jupp Heynckes and Hansi Flick.

“Writing more history in eight months would be quite difficult to do!”