Liverpool are hoping to agree on a new contract with defender Virgil van Dijk.

The 32-year-old is currently the captain of the club and he is an indispensable asset for the Premier League club. According to Football Insider and Fichajes, Liverpool have no intention of letting the player leave and they want to tie him down to a new deal.

The Dutch international defender has a £220,000-a-week contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2025 and there has been speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club, especially after the announcement from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp that he will leave at the end of the season.

Van Dijk has claimed that he wants to assess the direction the club are heading in before deciding on his future. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince him to commit his long-term future to the club.

The 32-year-old is undoubtedly the best central defender in the world right now and losing him would be a devastating blow for the Reds. Apart from his qualities as a central defender, his leadership qualities are invaluable for the Premier League side.

He has played a key role in Liverpool’s success in recent seasons. The Dutch international has helped the Reds win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League trophy during his time at the club.

After a mediocre season last year, following his return from injury, the 32-year-old seems like he is back to his best once again and it remains to be seen whether he can help Liverpool win the league title this season.