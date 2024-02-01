Liverpool star sets unwanted Premier League record despite big win over Chelsea

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez must feel like one of the unluckiest footballers alive right now as he just couldn’t quite find the back of the net last night against Chelsea despite coming close time and time again.

Remarkably, the Reds front-man made Premier League history by setting a new unwanted record with four efforts against the woodwork in a single game.

See below as football data boffins Opta shared this stat on their official X account (formerly Twitter), with their joke about the Uruguay international being a ‘carpenter’ for doing so much ‘woodwork’ getting close to 3,000 reposts and nearly 10,000 likes…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Liverpool raid on West Ham United would be “excellent option”, says transfer expert
West Ham one of three Premier League clubs in late dash for £15 million striker
Exclusive: Arsenal to assess youngster after “smart” transfer decision by Edu, says Fabrizio Romano

Nunez has had an intriguing career with Liverpool so far, often doing so much right during games with his movement and intelligent play, but lacking that finishing touch and composure when it matters most.

The 24-year-old did well to provide an assist for Luis Diaz in the second half, but he really should have scored at least one goal, particularly as one of those efforts against the post came with a missed penalty.

More Stories Darwin Nunez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.