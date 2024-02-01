Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez must feel like one of the unluckiest footballers alive right now as he just couldn’t quite find the back of the net last night against Chelsea despite coming close time and time again.

Remarkably, the Reds front-man made Premier League history by setting a new unwanted record with four efforts against the woodwork in a single game.

See below as football data boffins Opta shared this stat on their official X account (formerly Twitter), with their joke about the Uruguay international being a ‘carpenter’ for doing so much ‘woodwork’ getting close to 3,000 reposts and nearly 10,000 likes…

4 – Darwin Núñez has now become the first player on record (since 2003-04) to hit the woodwork four times in a single Premier League match. Carpenter. #LIVCHE https://t.co/PGOjrQOUXh — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2024

Nunez has had an intriguing career with Liverpool so far, often doing so much right during games with his movement and intelligent play, but lacking that finishing touch and composure when it matters most.

The 24-year-old did well to provide an assist for Luis Diaz in the second half, but he really should have scored at least one goal, particularly as one of those efforts against the post came with a missed penalty.