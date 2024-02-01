Liverpool will soon be bringing in a new sporting director, but it remains a little early to know for sure who the main candidates for the job will be, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about the situation for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano responded to the links with West Ham United chief Tim Steidten, who has done fine work with the Hammers and who also previously became highly regarded for his success with Bayer Leverkusen.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will be able to hire Steidten, but Romano believes the German would be an excellent choice for the Reds if they could get him.

“I’ll be more clear on their situation regarding a new sporting director in the next days – nothing is happening this week apart from Michael Edwards being approached last weekend,” Romano said.

“I’m aware, however, of links with Tim Steidten and in my opinion he would be an excellent option – he did an incredible job at Bayer Leverkusen and he’s also now doing great at West Ham; but let’s see, it’s still early stages in Liverpool’s search.”

Liverpool face plenty of upheaval in the months ahead as Jurgen Klopp will be stepping down as manager at the end of the season, so it’s surely crucial that they make the right decisions at board level to help the new manager make the best impact possible.