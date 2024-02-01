Liverpool’s top defensive target hails Van Dijk as best centre-back in the world

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has explained why he believes Virgil van Dijk sets the standard for the best centre-backs in world football and why he looks up to the Liverpool star.

Van Dijk has indeed returned to his best form in a Liverpool shirt this season, featuring 25 times in all competitions. The 32-year-old assumed the role of Reds captain last summer following the departure of Jordan Henderson.

His impressive form has propelled the club to the top of the Premier League table, with Liverpool currently holding a five-point lead over Manchester City and Arsenal. Additionally, the Reds have advanced to the last-16 of the Europa League, the fifth round of the FA Cup, and the final of the Carabao Cup.

Bremer is currently in the midst of his second season with Juventus and was previously linked with a move to Liverpool before joining Juventus from Torino in the summer of 2022. Despite his move to Turin, subsequent transfer windows continued to see tentative links between Bremer and Liverpool.

In December, Bremer signed a new contract extension with Juventus, committing to the club until 2028 and putting an end to speculation surrounding his potential departure during the January transfer window or in the summer.

Now, Bremer has spoken about who he sees as his inspiration.

In an interview with DAZN, Bremer was asked which central defender he looks to draw inspiration from. The Juventus centre-back named Van Dijk and explained why the Liverpool captain is “two steps” ahead of him.

“There are many defenders [who are] strong players around, like Van Dijk. He is two steps above me because he won the Champions League and plays in a tough league like the Premier League.”