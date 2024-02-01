Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Jose Mourinho Manchester United return rumours

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been linked with a surprise return to Old Trafford after his recent exit from Roma.

But what’s really going on with this story? Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano took a look at the links and admitted he’s not hearing this information at the moment.

While Romano also admitted he’s partly focusing on transfers as it’s Deadline Day, he also suggested nothing looked imminent in terms of a change of manager at Man Utd.

It remains to be seen if United would really want Mourinho back even if they were to change manager, with the Portuguese tactician no longer as highly regarded at the very top level of the game as he was five or six years ago.

Ten Hag hasn’t done the most convincing job with the Red Devils, but if he were to leave his position there would surely be other names on the club’s list who’d be ahead of Mourinho.

Still, there’s also no arguing with the former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss’ collection of medals, so perhaps there’d be some temptation to see if he could come in and instil more of a winning mentality at MUFC again.

“Away from the transfer market, there’s been a big story linking Jose Mourinho with a return to Manchester United. The Mail have reported that the Portuguese tactician, who recently left his role at Roma, feels he has unfinished business at Old Trafford and wants to come back for a second spell,” Romano said.

“I’m afraid I have no information on this story at this point, it’s the final 24 hours of the transfer window so my focus is on clubs signing and selling players – for managers market there’s time, nothing is happening now for sure, this is the answer I got today. Nothing imminent, so we will see.”