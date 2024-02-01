Roy Keane notices worrying change in one important Manchester United player

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has admitted it looks like Marcus Rashford no longer seems to be enjoying his football for the Red Devils after a major dip in the England international’s form this season.

Rashford was on fire for Man Utd for so much of last year, but things have quickly gone downhill for him and he’s also had his issues off the pitch at times this term.

It remains to be seen if Rashford can bounce back from this, though Erik ten Hag has publicly spoken about the case now being closed after talks were held following the player’s trip to Belfast and subsequent absence from training.

United fans will surely be concerned by this whole saga, and it seems their former club captain Keane has also noticed a change in Rashford’s demeanour recently.

The pundit has made it clear that it no longer looks like the 26-year-old is enjoying his football, and one has to wonder if he can put these issues behind him and get back to his confident best again soon.

“It doesn’t look like he’s enjoying his football anymore,” Keane said on The Overlap, as quoted by the Metro.

He added: “Football looks like it’s a chore to him, and it shouldn’t be. There’s pressure on everybody there, but he’s a big player for Manchester United. He’s shown before that he can produce.

“The cars, the watches, all that is great, but don’t forget what comes first – your football.

“Good luck with all that other stuff, but if that is becoming more important than your football, then you’re in trouble.”

Rashford can surely do a lot better than this and it will be an interesting challenge for Ten Hag to see if he can inspire any improvement from him.

The Dutch tactician has previously dealt with similar issues with Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo very strongly, with both those big names leaving the club, but it seems he’s opting for a gentler approach with Rashford.

Only time will tell if that’s the right decision, or if he’s allowing this big name to get away with too much.