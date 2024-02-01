Man United and club “exchanging documents” as transfer deal set to go through today

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Werder Bremen are reportedly exchanging documents over the permanent transfer of Isak Hansen-Aaroen as it looks set to go through today.

The highly-rated Norwegian youngster has long looked like a big prospect in his time in the youth setup at Man Utd, but it seems he’s now had to leave the club in order to pursue first-team football.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano as he reports via his official account on X that the 19-year-old is nearing a permanent move to Werder Bremen, with a medical scheduled to take place with the Bundesliga club later on today…

More Stories / Latest News
Transfers Newcastle United could complete on Deadline Day
Roy Keane notices worrying change in one important Manchester United player
Tottenham will need to pay £80m if they want to sign 14-goal target

Some MUFC fans might be disappointed that Hansen-Aaroen didn’t get more of a look-in for a first-team place, but there’s always plenty of competition at a top club like United.

It will be interesting to see how the teenager develops from here and if this proves to be a sale that the club live to regret in the years to come.

More Stories Isak Hansen-Aaroen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.