Man United and club “exchanging documents” as transfer deal set to go through today

Manchester United and Werder Bremen are reportedly exchanging documents over the permanent transfer of Isak Hansen-Aaroen as it looks set to go through today.

The highly-rated Norwegian youngster has long looked like a big prospect in his time in the youth setup at Man Utd, but it seems he’s now had to leave the club in order to pursue first-team football.

See below for details from Fabrizio Romano as he reports via his official account on X that the 19-year-old is nearing a permanent move to Werder Bremen, with a medical scheduled to take place with the Bundesliga club later on today…

?? Werder Bremer are exchanging documents with Man United for Isak Hansen-Aarøen deal. Permanent move and medical in Bremen later today, player travelling to complete #DeadlineDay move as @arilasos reports. Contract until June 2028. pic.twitter.com/dKGvIjrycO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Some MUFC fans might be disappointed that Hansen-Aaroen didn’t get more of a look-in for a first-team place, but there’s always plenty of competition at a top club like United.

It will be interesting to see how the teenager develops from here and if this proves to be a sale that the club live to regret in the years to come.