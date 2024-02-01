“Very disappointed” – Man United journalist responds to major Deadline Day transfer decision

It seems there might be some disappointment from Manchester United fans upon hearing the news today that promising youngster Isak Hansen-Aaroen is closing in on a permanent transfer away from the club.

As CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano has reported in the post on X below, Hansen-Aaroen will have a medical with Werder Bremen later today as this deal edges closer to completion on Deadline Day…

The 19-year-old Norwegian has long looked like a big prospect at Old Trafford, and it’s perhaps a bit of a surprise that they didn’t stick with him for a bit longer, or loan him out to gain playing time before deciding to cash in on him.

See below as United journalist Rob Blanchette reacts to the news, admitting he’s very disappointed to hear that the club have decided to let the midfielder go…

If Blanchette is at all representative of other United fans, then this looks a pretty controversial move, and it will be interesting to see if it comes back to haunt the Red Devils in years to come.

We’ve seen in the past that letting young players go too soon can be a mistake, with Paul Pogba one notable example at MUFC, while Chelsea also had all three of Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku on their books as youngsters.

