According to latest reports, Manchester United are considering making a high-profile transfer for highly-regarded Atalanta central defender Giorgio Scalvini.

In Serie A, the 20-year-old has already shown his extraordinary talent and Atalanta are presently attempting to sign him to a new, long-term contract.

United are keen to sign the defender as the Red Devils are active in the market to sign a new defender. After the investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who now owns 25% of Man United, the club chiefs are looking to address a number of positions in the squad.

Man United are looking for a striker and defender to fill the void in their squad. With uncertain futures of Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans not getting any younger, the Red Devils are aiming to sign a new centre-back.

United are in the running to sign Scalvini, who is reportedly valued at up to €60 million (£51.2 million), according to Italian site Calciomercato (via TEAMTALK).

Naturally, it would be a huge price to pay for a player this young, but United have made such purchases in the past, including from Atalanta.

Rasmus Hojlund came to Old Trafford from the Italian club in the summer in a £72m deal, just six months after his 20th birthday. United signed 21-year old Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73m.

Scalvini, who joined Atalanta’s junior program from Brescia in 2015, has already been capped seven times by Italy at the senior level. He has made 74 appearances for Atalanta, including six in the Europa League.