Man Utd could look to make a bargain move for 16-goal La Liga ace

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the Getafe striker Borja Mayoral.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that the 26-year-old striker has caught the attention of the Premier League club and Manchester United could look to make a move for him.

The striker could be available for a fee of around £12 million and he has scored 14 goals in the league and 16 across all competitions this season. It is no secret that Manchester United need to sign a quality striker and Mayoral could prove to be a useful addition to their attack.

Marcus Rashford has not been at his best this season and Rasmus Hojlund will need time to hit top form in the Premier League. The Red Devils must look to invest in another striker and signing Mayoral for £12 million could prove to be a wise investment.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could hit the ground running in English football and transform Manchester United in the attack.

The opportunity to move to England will be an attractive proposition for the striker as well. It would be a major step up in his career and he would get to compete for trophies with a move to Old Trafford.

The transfer window closes later today and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United make their move for the striker on deadline day. Alternatively, they could look to follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season.