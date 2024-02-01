Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Ederson.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a key player for Italian club Atalanta and his performances have attracted the attention of the Red Devils.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing the player as well. Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the player’s camp ahead of a potential move.

The futures of Sofyan Amrabat and Casemiro seem uncertain at Old Trafford and the Brazilian is now an attractive option for the Premier League side.

The 24-year-old has shown that he is capable of adding defensive cover and control in the middle of the park. Manchester United could certainly use a technically gifted central midfielder like him.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting step up in the Brazilian’s career, and he is likely to be tempted to join Manchester United if the opportunity presents itself.

Atalanta are unlikely to let the player leave during the winter transfer window, and Manchester United will probably have to wait until the end of the season to sign him. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils come forward with an official proposal to sign the midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United need to improve their squad in order to compete for major trophies and Ederson could transform them in the middle of the park. The Brazilian will be hoping to compete at the highest level with the Red Devils, if the transfer goes through in the summer.