Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are ready to pay €80 million to sign Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies, a target for Real Madrid.

Man City are reportedly interested in Alphonso Davies, according to a report by the Spanish publication Fichajes.

La Liga giants Real Madrid are also interested in Bayern Munich’s full-back. However, the reigning Premier League winners are prepared to pay €80 million to sign the 23-year-old. In contrast, Los Blancos have stated that they would not spend more than €50 million.

Since leaving the Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019 to join Bayern Munich, Alphonso Davies has only gotten better. He came at the Allianz Arena as a talented young winger but over the past few years, he has put in a lot of effort to rank among the Bundesliga’s top defenders.

The current contract that Davies has with Bayern will end in the summer of 2025. If the Bavarian powerhouses are unable to sign him for an extended period of time, they may be persuaded to sell him to City, who are willing to pay a higher transfer price.

Real Madrid are eager to strengthen their defense’s left side. Therefore, Davies’ acquisition may help Los Blancos resolve a significant problem.

Josko Gvardiol, a summer signing for Manchester City, has mostly played at left back for the Premier League champions. The Croatians’ natural position is in central defense, though, and manager Pep Guardiola has favored using players like Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji there.

Guardiola has used many players at the left-back position in recent seasons; Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, and Josko Gvardiol, but none have been able to make that position their own for the long term.