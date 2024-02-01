Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the North London club and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

He was linked with the move away from Arsenal in January but the Gunners are not prepared to let him leave during the winter transfer window. There were rumours that they could consider a sale at the end of the season. However, a report from Football Transfers claims that Mikel Arteta does not want to let the England international leave in the summer either.

The Arsenal manager has spoken to the goalkeeper and urged him to stay and fight for his place.

Arsenal want to keep two quality goalkeepers at the club. The decision will certainly benefit Arsenal, especially if they can keep both players happy and rotate them from time to time.

Ramsdale will certainly need ample game time and it will be interesting to see how Arteta manages the situation. Keeping two quality goalkeeper will help Arsenal rotate their squad better and compete at a high level.

They will be hoping to challenge for major trophies on a consistent basis and they need more depth in their side.

Ramsdale is undoubtedly one of the best keepers in the league and he helped Arsenal push for the league last season. David Raya is currently the first choice keeper at Arsenal after joining the club at the start of the season.