Moyes is wrong not to buy a new striker for West Ham says former agent

If there’s one thing that’s characterised West Ham’s last few transfer windows, it’s the lack of striker purchases.

It’s not as if David Moyes doesn’t know his team need one, given that Michail Antonio and Danny Ings have scored just two between them in 2023/24, per WhoScored.

The issue pre-dates this season too, but the Scot seems steadfast in his opinion that he won’t just sign anyone to pacify the long-suffering Hammers faithful.

Former Premier League co-creator and super agent, Jon Smith, thinks that Moyes’ current position on not buying a striker is wrong, though is willing to concede that the manager’s structure requires him to buy a certain type of front man.

“I’m surprised at David Moyes for going another window without signing a striker for West Ham, but then when I look at him, the whole Moyes structure, and lots of the technical stuff is very relevant at the moment,” Smith told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Moyes’ game plan revolves around the strikers performing in a certain way and I can understand that if he doesn’t get the right one – and there’s not a lot available other than the Ivan Toney’s of this world – then he must stick with what he’s got.

“‘It’s not just the strikers, it’s the system’ is something that Moyes has said so often now it’s become a mantra.

“I personally don’t agree with him, but who am I to question someone who’s got a lot more experience on the frontline than I have?

“I tend to side with the supporters who would say he needs a striker, because I think he does and it’s a mistake not getting one – but that’s my view. His answer would be very much along the lines of ‘I’m a systemised coach.’

“Unless there are the right people are available to play the system, he feels comfortable with it and, in fact, the system then becomes more important than the players.

“Hearing that from an older coach is a really interesting take.”

Given Smith’s point of view, one can perhaps understand what Moyes is getting at a little better, however, it does bode the question as to whether the real issue is one of finances.

After all, to buy a top striker nowadays will cost a pretty penny, and that would appear to be money that West Ham don’t have.

“I think there is unquestionably value consternation too,” Smith continued.

“At the moment there’s FFP and everything else, and clubs aren’t spending because they don’t want to be potentially skating on thin ice.”

Ultimately, it’s a decision that could end up biting the Hammers on the backside.

They’re well positioned for an assault on the Champions League places and the Europa League, but if they struggle to put the ball in the back of the net, the fans will simply turn around and say ‘told you so.’