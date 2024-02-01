Neal Maupay hits back at James Maddison with latest social media post

Neal Maupay and James Maddison took centre stage in the Brentford vs. Tottenham match last night.

Maupay not only scored early in the first half but also sparked a verbal exchange with Maddison through his celebration. The French striker copied Maddison’s dart celebration after finding the net.

Maddison, unimpressed with Maupay’s actions, commented on the incident after the game, taking a dig at Maupay by saying:

“He’s not scored enough goals of his own to have his own celebration, so he’s copied mine.”

"He hasn't scored enough goals to have his own celebration!" ? James Maddison responds to Neal Maupay copying his celebration ?? ? @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/PRlURU0exu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 31, 2024

In response to Maddison’s comments, Maupay fired back at the former Leicester player with a taunt of his own.

Taking to Instagram, he posted, “Went a bit early with that one. Gutted we couldn’t get the win. More goals and fewer relegations in my career than James Maddison. We go again on Monday.”

Neal Maupay responds to James Maddison on Insta: pic.twitter.com/Heiqe6bqcj — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) January 31, 2024

Spurs proceeded to net three goals in a span of 10 minutes during the second half, with Udogie, Brennan Johnson, and Richarlison finding the back of the net.

Ivan Toney pulled one back in the 67th minute, but Spurs maintained their lead, securing a 3-2 win and narrowing the gap on Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.