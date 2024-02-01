Neal Maupay hits back at James Maddison with latest social media post

Brentford FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Neal Maupay and James Maddison took centre stage in the Brentford vs. Tottenham match last night.

Maupay not only scored early in the first half but also sparked a verbal exchange with Maddison through his celebration. The French striker copied Maddison’s dart celebration after finding the net.

Maddison, unimpressed with Maupay’s actions, commented on the incident after the game, taking a dig at Maupay by saying:

“He’s not scored enough goals of his own to have his own celebration, so he’s copied mine.”

More Stories / Latest News
Excl: “I don’t see that story going away” – Newcastle ace could be transfer priority for CL giants, says expert
Roy Keane breaks silence on feud with Ryan Giggs: Explains the 6-month fallout
Arsenal ace could have contract terminated today to pave way for transfer exit

In response to Maddison’s comments, Maupay fired back at the former Leicester player with a taunt of his own.

Taking to Instagram, he posted, “Went a bit early with that one. Gutted we couldn’t get the win. More goals and fewer relegations in my career than James Maddison. We go again on Monday.”

Spurs proceeded to net three goals in a span of 10 minutes during the second half, with Udogie, Brennan Johnson, and Richarlison finding the back of the net.

Ivan Toney pulled one back in the 67th minute, but Spurs maintained their lead, securing a 3-2 win and narrowing the gap on Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

More Stories Neal Maupay

2 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. In top flight football, Maupay has 31 goals in 147 games. Maddison has 46 goals in 175 games. Maupay hasn’t been relegated because even relegated clubs don’t want him.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.