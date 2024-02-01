Neil Warnock in line to make stunning return to management

Neil Warnock is in line to make a surprise return to football management.

The seasoned manager has been without a job since parting ways with Huddersfield in September, turning down various offers that came his way.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Warnock hinted at the possibility of a comeback, expressing his openness to taking on a managerial role if the right opportunity presents itself.

He confirmed that he has received several offers since leaving Huddersfield, with the most recent ones coming in the last couple of weeks.

When asked about the nature of the offers he has received and what kind of job would entice him back, Warnock shared:

“Oh, aye, there’s been a few of those.”

“Two or three came in October-November, almost straight away. Then, there’s been a couple more during the last couple of weeks.”