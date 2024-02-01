Neil Warnock in line to make stunning return to management

Neil Warnock is in line to make a surprise return to football management.
The seasoned manager has been without a job since parting ways with Huddersfield in September, turning down various offers that came his way.
In a recent interview with The Athletic, Warnock hinted at the possibility of a comeback, expressing his openness to taking on a managerial role if the right opportunity presents itself.
He confirmed that he has received several offers since leaving Huddersfield, with the most recent ones coming in the last couple of weeks.
When asked about the nature of the offers he has received and what kind of job would entice him back, Warnock shared:
“Oh, aye, there’s been a few of those.”
“Two or three came in October-November, almost straight away. Then, there’s been a couple more during the last couple of weeks.”
Regarding the type of job that might tempt him, Warnock mentioned,
“I’ve had everything from Championship through to League Two; there were tempting offers among them. But I also fancied having that time with the family for Christmas and also my 75th. Then, if something cropped up in February, maybe we’d have a look at that.”
Warnock brings a wealth of experience to the table, having managed various English clubs, including Crystal Palace, QPR, and Cardiff City.
He notably guided Cardiff back to the Premier League during the 2017/2018 season, although they faced relegation the following year.
He is remembered for quite a few iconic moments, the most recent of which was the stare-down with the referees after the Chelsea defeat in 2019.